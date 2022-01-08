Arion (ARION) Market Cap Hits $51,392.72

Arion (CURRENCY:ARION) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 8th. Arion has a market cap of $51,392.72 and approximately $1.00 worth of Arion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Arion has traded down 11.3% against the US dollar. One Arion coin can currently be bought for $0.0034 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002382 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001794 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.28 or 0.00057826 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $34.82 or 0.00082928 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,109.21 or 0.07405581 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41,912.16 or 0.99827242 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.85 or 0.00071098 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00006729 BTC.

About Arion

Arion’s total supply is 15,301,030 coins. Arion’s official website is arioncoin.com . Arion’s official Twitter account is @ARION_COIN and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Arion

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Arion using one of the exchanges listed above.

