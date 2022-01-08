Ark Trading 1.3% Lower Over Last 7 Days (ARK)

Ark (CURRENCY:ARK) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 8th. Ark has a total market cap of $156.20 million and $25.78 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Ark has traded 1.3% lower against the dollar. One Ark coin can now be purchased for about $1.16 or 0.00002798 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00006787 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001297 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0799 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000052 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000043 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Acet (ACT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000687 BTC.

Atlantis Metaverse (TAU) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000368 BTC.

Ark Profile

ARK is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 11th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 161,278,856 coins and its circulating supply is 134,301,859 coins. Ark’s official website is ark.io . Ark’s official message board is blog.ark.io . Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ark is /r/ArkEcosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ark is a cryptocurrency platform built on top an improved Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) system derived from Lisk, Crypti, and BitShares. It uses Smart Bridges to communicate with others (new and existing) blockchains to further increase its reach, providing a wider range of features in a single place. Ark plans to stimulate cryptocurrency mass adoption by offering multiple consumer tools like a card network, game tokens, anonymous transactions, multi-signature accounts, and others. Adding more features and tools along the way. “

Ark Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ark should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

