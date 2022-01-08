Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) CFO Sells $2,468,000.00 in Stock

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) CFO Kenneth Allen Myszkowski sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.70, for a total value of $2,468,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of ARWR opened at $58.95 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.35 and a beta of 1.25. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.92 and a 1 year high of $93.66. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.63.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.65). Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 32.27% and a negative net margin of 101.85%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.48) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARWR. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,627 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,365,000 after buying an additional 1,632 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,807 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after buying an additional 1,911 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,619 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after buying an additional 1,024 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,233 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $847,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,658 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $717,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.54% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. TheStreet downgraded Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.29.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of medicines that treat intractable diseases by silencing the genes that cause them. The firms preclinical stage drug candidates include ARO-ANG3, ARO-AAT, ARO-APOC3, ARO-HIF2, ARO-HSD, ARO-Lung2, ARO-COV, and ARO-ENaC.

