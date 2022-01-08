Artfinity (AT) Hits Market Capitalization of $140,889.57

Artfinity (CURRENCY:AT) traded up 5.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 8th. One Artfinity coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Artfinity has a total market cap of $140,889.57 and approximately $2,411.00 worth of Artfinity was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Artfinity has traded 8.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Artfinity alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00004939 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002406 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001129 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.02 or 0.00060136 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002403 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00005815 BTC.

Artfinity Coin Profile

Artfinity (CRYPTO:AT) is a coin. It launched on July 8th, 2018. Artfinity’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 124,689,207 coins. Artfinity’s official Twitter account is @ABCC_Exchange . The official website for Artfinity is www.jueyi.art

According to CryptoCompare, “AWARE is a tokenizing investment and management community of digital assets, and it is based on Qtum blockchain, which aims to make innovative assets more liquid and also to serve blockchain entrepreneurs and investors across the globe. “

Buying and Selling Artfinity

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Artfinity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Artfinity should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Artfinity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Artfinity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Artfinity and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.