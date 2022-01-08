Arweave Market Capitalization Tops $1.62 Billion (AR)

Arweave (CURRENCY:AR) traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 8th. In the last week, Arweave has traded down 24.1% against the US dollar. One Arweave coin can currently be purchased for about $48.43 or 0.00115342 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Arweave has a total market cap of $1.62 billion and approximately $62.01 million worth of Arweave was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002382 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.61 or 0.00013359 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000020 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000259 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000024 BTC.

My Master War (MAT) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000937 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave Profile

AR is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 30th, 2017. Arweave’s total supply is 63,190,435 coins and its circulating supply is 33,394,701 coins. Arweave’s official Twitter account is @cappasity and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Arweave is medium.com/@arweave . The official website for Arweave is www.arweave.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Arweave is a new type of storage that backs data with sustainable and perpetual endowments, allowing users and developers to truly store data forever – for the very first time. As a collectively owned hard drive that never forgets, Arweave allows users to remember and preserve valuable information, apps, and history indefinitely. By preserving history, it prevents others from rewriting it. “

Arweave Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arweave directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arweave should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Arweave using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

