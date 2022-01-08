Arweave Trading Down 24.1% Over Last 7 Days (AR)

Arweave (CURRENCY:AR) traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 8th. One Arweave coin can now be purchased for approximately $48.43 or 0.00115342 BTC on popular exchanges. Arweave has a market cap of $1.62 billion and approximately $62.01 million worth of Arweave was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Arweave has traded 24.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002382 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001644 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.61 or 0.00013359 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000020 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000259 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000024 BTC.

My Master War (MAT) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000937 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave Coin Profile

Arweave (CRYPTO:AR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on August 30th, 2017. Arweave’s total supply is 63,190,435 coins and its circulating supply is 33,394,701 coins. Arweave’s official website is www.arweave.org . The official message board for Arweave is medium.com/@arweave . Arweave’s official Twitter account is @cappasity and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Arweave is a new type of storage that backs data with sustainable and perpetual endowments, allowing users and developers to truly store data forever – for the very first time. As a collectively owned hard drive that never forgets, Arweave allows users to remember and preserve valuable information, apps, and history indefinitely. By preserving history, it prevents others from rewriting it. “

Buying and Selling Arweave

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arweave directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arweave should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Arweave using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

