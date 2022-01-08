ASOS Plc (LON:ASC) Receives GBX 4,445.38 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of ASOS Plc (LON:ASC) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 4,445.38 ($59.90).

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ASC. Barclays set a GBX 2,900 ($39.08) target price on shares of ASOS in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 5,000 ($67.38) price objective on shares of ASOS in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. UBS Group set a GBX 3,040 ($40.96) price objective on shares of ASOS in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 4,050 ($54.57) price objective on shares of ASOS in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 3,300 ($44.47) price objective on shares of ASOS in a research report on Friday, December 17th.

In other ASOS news, insider Ian Dyson acquired 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,317 ($31.22) per share, for a total transaction of £104,265 ($140,499.93). Also, insider Eugenia Ulasewicz acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 2,539 ($34.21) per share, for a total transaction of £12,695 ($17,106.86). Insiders acquired a total of 9,167 shares of company stock worth $21,642,629 over the last 90 days.

Shares of LON ASC remained flat at $GBX 2,197 ($29.61) during mid-day trading on Friday. 717,851 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 624,079. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 2,405.43 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 3,264.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.61, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of £2.20 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.51. ASOS has a 52-week low of GBX 1,970.50 ($26.55) and a 52-week high of GBX 5,994.95 ($80.78).

About ASOS

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Sweden, the Netherlands, Denmark, Poland, and Russia. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells approximately 85,000 products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS 4505, and Collusion brands, a well as other global and local third-party brands products primarily through its website, asos.com, as well as through social media platforms.

