Assemble Protocol (ASM) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $133.50 Million

Assemble Protocol (CURRENCY:ASM) traded up 18.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 8th. One Assemble Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0944 or 0.00000229 BTC on popular exchanges. Assemble Protocol has a total market capitalization of $64.19 million and $133.50 million worth of Assemble Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Assemble Protocol has traded 2.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002432 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00004743 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.45 or 0.00059416 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001089 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002431 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00005531 BTC.

Assemble Protocol Profile

ASM is a coin. It was first traded on May 10th, 2020. Assemble Protocol’s total supply is 1,350,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 680,079,761 coins. Assemble Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ASSEMBLE_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Assemble Protocol is assembleprotocol.io

According to CryptoCompare, “ASSEMBLE Protocol is a global point integration platform based on blockchain. It provides users with an opportunity to use points as cash anywhere in the world without restrictions on time and space. It provides additional business expansion opportunities and a rich user pool to point providers and ASSEMBLE partners. “

Assemble Protocol Coin Trading

