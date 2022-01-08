AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) Shares Bought by Hudock Inc.

Hudock Inc. grew its position in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,755 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the quarter. Hudock Inc.’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $225,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new position in AstraZeneca in the 3rd quarter worth about $911,000. Commerce Bank grew its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 107.3% in the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 21,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after buying an additional 11,336 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC lifted its holdings in AstraZeneca by 51.0% in the 3rd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 19,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 6,511 shares during the last quarter. Bender Robert & Associates acquired a new position in shares of AstraZeneca during the third quarter worth approximately $2,798,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of AstraZeneca during the third quarter worth approximately $1,299,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on AZN shares. Bryan, Garnier & Co lowered AstraZeneca to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday, October 11th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Sunday, December 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AstraZeneca presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.67.

NASDAQ:AZN opened at $57.48 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $178.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.81, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. AstraZeneca PLC has a 1-year low of $46.48 and a 1-year high of $64.21.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $9.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.58 billion. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 29.53%. AstraZeneca’s revenue was up 48.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AstraZeneca PLC will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

About AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. Its pipeline are used for the following therapy areas: oncology, cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and respiratory. The company was founded on June 17, 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

