Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $1.75 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Athenex, Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It engaged in the discovery and development of drugs for the treatment of cancer. The company’s platform including an Oncology Innovation Platform, a Commercial Platform and a Global Supply Chain Platform. It operates primarily in Buffalo and Clarence, New York, Cranford, New Jersey, Houston, Texas, Chicago, Illinois, Hong Kong and Taipei Taiwan. Athenex, Inc. is based in Buffalo, United States. “

Get Athenex alerts:

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Athenex from $8.00 to $5.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Athenex presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $6.11.

ATNX opened at $1.27 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.93. Athenex has a 52 week low of $1.25 and a 52 week high of $15.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 2.08.

Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.08. Athenex had a negative return on equity of 94.71% and a negative net margin of 124.24%. The firm had revenue of $32.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.40 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.44) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Athenex will post -1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Athenex news, Director Jinn Wu bought 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.03 per share, with a total value of $60,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders purchased 55,000 shares of company stock worth $111,530 over the last three months. 14.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Athenex by 7.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 280,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $844,000 after buying an additional 18,550 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Athenex by 432.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 14,454 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Athenex by 28.4% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,131,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,416,000 after buying an additional 471,361 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Athenex in the third quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Athenex in the third quarter worth about $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.37% of the company’s stock.

About Athenex

Athenex, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of cancer. It operates through the following segments: Oncology Innovation Platform, Global Supply Chain Platform, and Commercial Platform. The Oncology Innovation Platform segment focuses on the research and development of proprietary drugs.

See Also: How dollar cost averaging works



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Athenex (ATNX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Athenex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Athenex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.