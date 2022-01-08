Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO) to Issue $0.13 Quarterly Dividend

Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 6th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.125 per share on Monday, January 31st. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 19th.

Shares of NYSE ATCO opened at $14.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.05, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.07. Atlas has a 1 year low of $10.70 and a 1 year high of $16.49. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.21.

Atlas (NYSE:ATCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $451.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $409.15 million. Atlas had a net margin of 14.68% and a return on equity of 12.73%. Atlas’s revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Atlas will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ATCO. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Atlas by 30.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 26,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 6,127 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Atlas by 16.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 49,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,000 after acquiring an additional 7,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Atlas by 15.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,078,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,862,000 after purchasing an additional 420,550 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ATCO shares. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Atlas in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Atlas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Atlas from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Atlas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.00.

Atlas Corp. operates as a global asset manager that owns and operates the businesses in which it invests. It focuses on deploying capital across multiple verticals to create growth opportunities for its shareholders. The firm operates through two subsidiaries, Seaspan and APR. Seaspan is an independent charter owner and operator of containerships and APR provides mobile power solutions.

