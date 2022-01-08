Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $447.17.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on TEAM shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $400.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $420.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. upped their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $325.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. JMP Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Atlassian in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Atlassian from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $400.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 3rd.

Get Atlassian alerts:

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atlassian in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Atlassian in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Atlassian by 996.2% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 581 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Atlassian by 48.5% in the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 153 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of Atlassian by 45.3% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 154 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.79% of the company’s stock.

Atlassian stock opened at $303.71 on Friday. Atlassian has a twelve month low of $198.80 and a twelve month high of $483.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $390.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $361.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -70.63, a P/E/G ratio of 107.03 and a beta of 0.85.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $516.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $585.64 million. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 47.91% and a positive return on equity of 12.63%. The company’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Atlassian will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

Atlassian Company Profile

Atlassian Corp. Plc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, license, and maintenance of software and provision software hosting services. Its products include Jira software, align, core, and Service Desk, Confluence, Trello, Bitbucket, Sourcetree, bamboo, opsgenie, and statuspage.

Read More: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Atlassian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlassian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.