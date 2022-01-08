AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) Receives $92.71 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $92.71.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of AtriCure from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. TheStreet raised shares of AtriCure from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AtriCure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of AtriCure from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th.

Get AtriCure alerts:

In related news, Director Mark A. Collar sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.91, for a total value of $323,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Tonya Austin sold 1,528 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.88, for a total transaction of $108,304.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,864 shares of company stock worth $867,883 over the last quarter. 5.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ATRC. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in AtriCure by 24.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,196,214 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $332,886,000 after buying an additional 819,636 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in AtriCure in the third quarter valued at approximately $21,953,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in AtriCure by 36.0% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,035,933 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $82,180,000 after buying an additional 274,381 shares during the period. Polar Capital Holdings Plc lifted its holdings in AtriCure by 65.3% in the third quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 515,910 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $35,882,000 after buying an additional 203,720 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in AtriCure by 40.4% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 590,190 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $46,820,000 after buying an additional 169,957 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ATRC opened at $61.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.86 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.77. AtriCure has a twelve month low of $52.81 and a twelve month high of $89.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The medical device company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $2.39. The business had revenue of $70.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.95 million. AtriCure had a net margin of 17.53% and a negative return on equity of 11.12%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.11) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that AtriCure will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

AtriCure Company Profile

AtriCure, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of devices designed primarily for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue, and systems for the exclusion of the left atrial appendage. Its products include radio frequency (RF) ablation pacing and sensing, cryo, left atrial appendage management, soft tissue dissection, estech surgical instrumentation, and cart configuration.

Recommended Story: What is the significance of a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for AtriCure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AtriCure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.