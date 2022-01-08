Atticus Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) by 319.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 419 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 319 shares during the quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $110,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ZS. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zscaler during the 1st quarter worth $149,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Zscaler by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in shares of Zscaler during the 2nd quarter worth $136,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zscaler during the 2nd quarter worth $251,000. Finally, Commerce Bank purchased a new position in shares of Zscaler during the 2nd quarter worth $211,000. 42.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ZS opened at $261.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 2.59. Zscaler, Inc. has a 1-year low of $157.03 and a 1-year high of $376.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $322.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $279.82. The stock has a market cap of $36.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -120.52 and a beta of 0.86.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 39.13% and a negative return on equity of 45.93%. The business had revenue of $230.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.28) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 61.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Zscaler, Inc. will post -2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Zscaler news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.01, for a total value of $1,200,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Amit Sinha sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.61, for a total transaction of $2,048,270.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 88,267 shares of company stock worth $27,706,892 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ZS shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $417.00 price target on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Zscaler from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Zscaler from $401.00 to $439.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on Zscaler from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, upped their price objective on Zscaler from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Zscaler has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $364.85.

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based internet security platform. It provides integrated and comprehensive solutions to customers using cloud platform, the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange. The firm offers Zcaler internet access, private access, digital experience, and cloud protection. The company was founded by Jagtar Singh Chaudhry and K.

