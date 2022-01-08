Atticus Wealth Management LLC Buys New Stake in Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR)

Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ATKR. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Atkore by 3,104.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 300,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,317,000 after acquiring an additional 290,871 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its holdings in Atkore by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,394,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,005,000 after acquiring an additional 270,154 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Atkore by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,013,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,946,000 after acquiring an additional 194,725 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Atkore by 97.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 260,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,628,000 after acquiring an additional 128,577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Atkore by 120.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 222,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,378,000 after acquiring an additional 121,704 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ATKR opened at $105.45 on Friday. Atkore Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.19 and a 12-month high of $118.49. The company has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.62 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $107.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.08.

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $4.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.84 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $923.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $839.38 million. Atkore had a return on equity of 92.24% and a net margin of 20.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 93.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS.

In other news, VP Leangela W. Lowe sold 6,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total transaction of $705,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark F. Lamps sold 308 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.95, for a total transaction of $34,788.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 10,281 shares of company stock valued at $1,160,582. 1.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ATKR. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Atkore from $107.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Atkore from $99.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Atkore from $102.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th.

Atkore, Inc engages in the manufacture of electrical raceway products. It operates through the Electrical, and Safety and Infrastructure segments. The Electrical segment produces products used in the construction of electrical power systems such as conduit, cable, and installation accessories. The Safety and Infrastructure segment designs and creates solutions including metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management for the protection and reliability of critical infrastructure.

