Atticus Wealth Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Atticus Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 51.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,173 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,303 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $93,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PFE. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the second quarter worth about $787,786,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Pfizer by 95.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 22,182,834 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $972,273,000 after buying an additional 10,810,020 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Pfizer by 34.5% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 35,709,729 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,398,393,000 after buying an additional 9,156,521 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Pfizer by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 456,203,630 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,864,934,000 after purchasing an additional 5,289,511 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 318.7% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 5,800,375 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $227,143,000 after buying an additional 4,414,933 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.99% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on PFE shares. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Pfizer from $44.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Erste Group raised shares of Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.05.

Shares of Pfizer stock opened at $55.72 on Friday. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.36 and a 52 week high of $61.71. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.79. The firm has a market cap of $312.75 billion, a PE ratio of 16.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.26. Pfizer had a return on equity of 30.70% and a net margin of 27.66%. The business had revenue of $24.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 134.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 28th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 27th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.43%.

In related news, insider John D. Young sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total transaction of $7,509,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Alexander R. Mackenzie sold 41,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.26, for a total value of $2,244,193.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 231,360 shares of company stock worth $11,927,994 in the last ninety days. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

