Atticus Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 1,032 Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH)

Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Celsius by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in shares of Celsius during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Celsius by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 45,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,113,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Celsius by 100.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in Celsius by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CELH opened at $54.60 on Friday. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.05 and a twelve month high of $110.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of 496.41 and a beta of 2.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.50.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $94.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.74 million. Celsius had a return on equity of 6.00% and a net margin of 3.65%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CELH shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Celsius in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut Celsius from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $82.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Celsius in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on Celsius in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on Celsius from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.67.

In other Celsius news, CEO John Fieldly sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $1,500,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 26,048 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.04, for a total value of $1,876,497.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Celsius Holdings, Inc engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of calorie-burning beverages. It offers flavors including grapefruit, cucumber lime, orange pomegranate, pineapple coconut, watermelon berry, and strawberries and cream. The company was founded in April 2004 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

