Atticus Wealth Management LLC Sells 404 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Atticus Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 47.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 447 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 404 shares during the quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $98,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Boeing during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in Boeing in the second quarter worth about $34,000. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Boeing in the third quarter worth about $44,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Boeing in the third quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Cypress Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Boeing by 28.6% in the second quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 207 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. 53.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Boeing news, SVP Edward Lee Dandridge sold 990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.87, for a total transaction of $219,651.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE BA opened at $215.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.60, a P/E/G ratio of 12.61 and a beta of 1.51. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $185.26 and a 1 year high of $278.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is $208.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $218.45.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $15.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.27 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.39) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Boeing from $275.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Boeing from $300.00 to $267.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Boeing from $245.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 20th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $306.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Vertical Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Boeing has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $265.70.

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

