Atticus Wealth Management LLC Sells 80 Shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Atticus Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,585 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 80 shares during the quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FB. Willis Investment Counsel boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 10,352 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,599,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Wealthquest Corp boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 1,061 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 186 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 821 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, First Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 4,342 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. 65.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on FB. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $365.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $420.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $415.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $390.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $430.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Sunday, October 31st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $398.21.

In other Meta Platforms news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 52,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.88, for a total transaction of $16,910,376.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 1,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.03, for a total transaction of $393,153.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 799,415 shares of company stock valued at $264,680,095. 14.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FB opened at $332.46 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $333.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $345.76. Meta Platforms Inc. has a twelve month low of $244.61 and a twelve month high of $384.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $924.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.73, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.29.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.03. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 35.88% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The firm had revenue of $29.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.71 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 13.91 earnings per share for the current year.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

