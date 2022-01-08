aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $7.00

aTyr Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFE)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.00 and traded as high as $7.39. aTyr Pharma shares last traded at $7.15, with a volume of 154,593 shares traded.

LIFE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Roth Capital boosted their price target on aTyr Pharma from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Piper Sandler started coverage on aTyr Pharma in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut aTyr Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on aTyr Pharma from $18.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on aTyr Pharma from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, aTyr Pharma presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.97.

Get aTyr Pharma alerts:

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.04 and a 200 day moving average of $7.00. The company has a market cap of $187.58 million, a P/E ratio of -3.31 and a beta of 1.46.

aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.11. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.68) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that aTyr Pharma, Inc. will post -1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in aTyr Pharma by 1.5% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 224,279 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,036,000 after acquiring an additional 3,351 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of aTyr Pharma by 1.9% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 179,655 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,631,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of aTyr Pharma by 18.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 26,105 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 4,072 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of aTyr Pharma in the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of aTyr Pharma in the third quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.06% of the company’s stock.

aTyr Pharma Company Profile (NASDAQ:LIFE)

aTyr Pharma, Inc engages in the discovery and development of medicines based on novel immunological pathways. Its product pipeline include ATYR1923, ATYR2810, NRP2 mAbs, and AARS-1;DARS-1(3). The company was founded by Paul Schimmel, Xiang-Lei Yang and Bruce Beutler on September 8, 2005 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Featured Story: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for aTyr Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for aTyr Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.