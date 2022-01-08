Augmentum Fintech (LON:AUGM) Shares Down 2.7%

Augmentum Fintech PLC (LON:AUGM) shares fell 2.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 153 ($2.06) and last traded at GBX 155.25 ($2.09). 63,803 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 213,633 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 159.50 ($2.15).

The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 159.46 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 155.36.

In related news, insider Neil England acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 144 ($1.94) per share, for a total transaction of £36,000 ($48,510.98).

Augmentum Fintech PLC is a venture capital fund specializing in early and late stage investments. The firm does not invest in seed stage. The fund invest in unquoted fintech businesses which are high growth, with scalable opportunities, and have disruptive technologies in the banking, insurance and asset management sectors, including other cross-industry propositions.

