Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) Short Interest Up 26.2% in December

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) saw a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,480,000 shares, an increase of 26.2% from the November 30th total of 9,100,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,620,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days. Currently, 10.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

In related news, insider Michael Robert Martin sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.17, for a total value of $1,508,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jill Leversage acquired 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.04 per share, with a total value of $32,064.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 265,000 shares of company stock worth $7,960,200. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 717.1% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,108 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares during the period. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 39.0% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,072 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AUPH opened at $18.84 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.43. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $9.72 and a 12-month high of $33.97.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $14.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.70 million. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 44.22% and a negative net margin of 215.58%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.28) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals will post -1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Oppenheimer raised Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $33.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, December 10th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.83.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in Japan and China. The company offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd.

