AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ) Price Target Cut to C$59.00

AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ) had its target price reduced by National Bankshares from C$60.00 to C$59.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on ACQ. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of AutoCanada from C$55.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Cormark boosted their price target on shares of AutoCanada from C$62.00 to C$63.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Acumen Capital dropped their price target on shares of AutoCanada from C$68.00 to C$61.50 in a research note on Friday, November 12th. CIBC raised shares of AutoCanada from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from C$46.00 to C$48.50 in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, ATB Capital boosted their price objective on shares of AutoCanada from C$80.00 to C$85.00 in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AutoCanada currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$60.38.

Shares of ACQ stock opened at C$40.00 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 272.00. AutoCanada has a 52 week low of C$24.56 and a 52 week high of C$59.26. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.09 billion and a PE ratio of 9.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$38.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$44.55.

AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported C$1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.17 by C$0.11. The firm had revenue of C$1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.28 billion. Analysts expect that AutoCanada will post 4.0500001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Dennis Stephan Desrosiers purchased 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$37.52 per share, with a total value of C$116,321.92. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 27,600 shares in the company, valued at C$1,035,640.32.

About AutoCanada

AutoCanada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchised automobile dealerships in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, Quebec, Nova Scotia, and New Brunswick, Canada; and Illinois, the United States. The company offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle leasing, vehicle parts, vehicle maintenance and collision repair services, extended service contracts, and vehicle protection and other after-market products.

