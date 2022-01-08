Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Shares Acquired by JustInvest LLC

JustInvest LLC grew its stake in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,000 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $1,711,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its position in Autodesk by 44.6% during the third quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 5,818 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,659,000 after buying an additional 1,795 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC increased its position in Autodesk by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 5,954 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,698,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in Autodesk by 64.2% in the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 363,053 shares of the software company’s stock worth $103,528,000 after purchasing an additional 141,974 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Autodesk in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,711,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in Autodesk by 728.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 397,591 shares of the software company’s stock worth $113,381,000 after purchasing an additional 349,583 shares during the last quarter. 86.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ADSK shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Autodesk from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $216.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Autodesk from $380.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Autodesk from $450.00 to $440.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Autodesk from $350.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Autodesk from $338.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $333.31.

In other news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 4,724 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.27, for a total value of $1,210,619.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 109 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.88, for a total value of $28,653.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 4,912 shares of company stock valued at $1,260,437 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

ADSK stock opened at $262.32 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $288.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $297.02. Autodesk, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $245.05 and a fifty-two week high of $344.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The software company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.07. Autodesk had a return on equity of 51.01% and a net margin of 31.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions; architecture, engineering, and construction software improves the way buildings, factories, and infrastructure are designed, built, and used; and digital media and entertainment, which consists of tools for digital sculpting, modeling, animation, effects, rendering, and compositing for design visualization, visual effects, and games production.

