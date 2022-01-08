Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Shares Bought by Tdam USA Inc.

Tdam USA Inc. raised its position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,657 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 642 shares during the quarter. Tdam USA Inc.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $8,128,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 158.7% during the 3rd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 163 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. 78.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ADP. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $228.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Mizuho increased their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $241.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Citigroup raised their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $220.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Automatic Data Processing presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $225.14.

NASDAQ:ADP opened at $241.39 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1-year low of $159.31 and a 1-year high of $248.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $234.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $216.02.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.16. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 47.31% and a net margin of 17.55%. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.41 EPS. Automatic Data Processing’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th were given a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. This is a positive change from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.82%.

In other news, VP Stuart Sackman sold 738 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.39, for a total transaction of $168,551.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 35,000 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.63, for a total value of $8,212,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 122,767 shares of company stock valued at $28,451,649 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializes in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services; and Professional Employer Organization Services; and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

