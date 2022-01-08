Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN) PT Raised to C$16.00

Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN) had its target price boosted by TD Securities from C$15.50 to C$16.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

APR.UN has been the topic of several other reports. upped their target price on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$13.25 to C$14.00 in a research report on Friday, November 12th. CIBC upped their target price on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$14.75 to C$16.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, December 31st. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$13.20 to C$14.25 in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$13.50 to C$14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$14.00 to C$14.50 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$14.33.

TSE APR.UN opened at C$14.33 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.85, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$13.64 and its 200 day moving average price is C$13.10. Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR has a 1 year low of C$10.56 and a 1 year high of C$15.09. The company has a market cap of C$560.02 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.32.

Automotive Properties REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust focused on owning and acquiring primarily income-producing automotive dealership properties located in Canada. The REIT's portfolio currently consists of 54 income-producing commercial properties and one development property, representing approximately two million square feet of gross leasable area, in metropolitan markets across Ontario, Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia and Québec.

