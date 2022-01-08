Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) Receives $200.50 Consensus PT from Analysts

Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $200.50.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AVLR. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Avalara in a report on Monday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Avalara from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Avalara from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $219.00 price target on shares of Avalara in a report on Friday, November 5th.

Get Avalara alerts:

Shares of Avalara stock opened at $109.22 on Wednesday. Avalara has a 12-month low of $107.35 and a 12-month high of $191.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.49 billion, a PE ratio of -93.35 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $144.29 and its 200-day moving average is $162.13.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.04. Avalara had a negative return on equity of 7.30% and a negative net margin of 15.60%. The firm had revenue of $181.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.13) EPS. Avalara’s revenue was up 41.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Avalara will post -1.12 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Amit Mathradas sold 1,074 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $128,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 2,986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total value of $385,194.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 88,519 shares of company stock valued at $13,486,698 over the last three months. Insiders own 21.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Avalara by 408.3% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 183 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Avalara during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Avalara by 1,328.6% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avalara in the third quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Avalara in the third quarter worth $36,000. 89.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Avalara

Avalara, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based solutions. The firm focuses on taxability, identifying applicable tax rates, determining and collecting taxes, preparing and filing returns, remitting taxes, maintaining tax records, and managing compliance documents. Its products include AvaTax excise, AvaTax communications, returns excise, trustfile, CertCapture, and avalara licensing.

See Also: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Receive News & Ratings for Avalara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avalara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.