Avalon Investment & Advisory Has $458,000 Stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Avalon Investment & Advisory boosted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 38.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,501 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,246 shares during the quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,415 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Financial llc boosted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 27.6% in the third quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC now owns 4,039 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp boosted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.2% in the third quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 2,380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Investment Consultants LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 9,747 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $992,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VNQ opened at $111.77 on Friday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $81.23 and a 12-month high of $116.71. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.58.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

