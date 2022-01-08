Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Avangrid, Inc. is an energy and utility company. The company operates regulated utilities, electricity generation and natural gas storage primarily in the United States. Avangrid, Inc. is based in New Gloucester, United States. “

AGR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TheStreet lowered Avangrid from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Avangrid from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $53.00.

AGR stock opened at $50.14 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.17. Avangrid has a 1 year low of $44.10 and a 1 year high of $55.57. The firm has a market cap of $19.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.32. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.63.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.05. Avangrid had a return on equity of 4.47% and a net margin of 10.57%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Avangrid will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 13th were given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 10th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. Avangrid’s payout ratio is 80.37%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AGR. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in shares of Avangrid in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avangrid in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avangrid in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Avangrid by 78.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 940 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Avangrid by 57.2% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,061 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. 10.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avangrid Company Profile

Avangrid, Inc engages in the energy transmission and gas distribution. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Renewables, and Other. The Networks segment includes energy transmission and distribution, electric transmission, and gas distribution activities. The Renewables segment relating to renewable energy, mainly wind energy generation and trading related with such activities.

