Avestar Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 13,800 FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May (NYSEARCA:FMAY)

Avestar Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May (NYSEARCA:FMAY) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 13,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $502,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 50,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,853,000 after acquiring an additional 3,576 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 110,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,999,000 after buying an additional 11,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 589 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FMAY stock opened at $38.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.16. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May has a 12-month low of $34.22 and a 12-month high of $38.33.

