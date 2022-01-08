Avestar Capital LLC Grows Position in Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR)

Avestar Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR) by 28.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,661 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 4,362 shares during the quarter. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in Fluor were worth $314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fluor by 2.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,918,071 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $228,650,000 after purchasing an additional 290,198 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Fluor by 109.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,339,188 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $218,403,000 after buying an additional 6,445,216 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Fluor by 11.9% during the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 9,564,995 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $169,300,000 after buying an additional 1,017,320 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Fluor by 6.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,856,486 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $103,660,000 after buying an additional 333,248 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Fluor by 1.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,371,312 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $77,372,000 after buying an additional 62,416 shares during the period. 81.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:FLR opened at $23.83 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.04. Fluor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $14.41 and a fifty-two week high of $25.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The construction company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.08. Fluor had a negative net margin of 1.47% and a negative return on equity of 0.74%. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Fluor Co. will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Fluor from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Fluor from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Fluor from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Fluor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.60.

Fluor Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operations, maintenance and asset integrity, as well as project management services, on a global basis. It operates through the following segments: Energy & Chemicals, Mining & Industrial, Infrastructure & Power, Diversified Services and Government.

