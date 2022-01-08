Avestar Capital LLC Has $654,000 Stock Holdings in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG)

Avestar Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) by 281.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,620 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 7,100 shares during the quarter. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in Chegg were worth $654,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hartline Investment Corp raised its stake in Chegg by 564.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hartline Investment Corp now owns 72,172 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,998,000 after purchasing an additional 61,314 shares in the last quarter. Sycomore Asset Management bought a new position in Chegg in the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,750,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Chegg by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,076 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 633 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Chegg by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 139,659 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,607,000 after buying an additional 2,203 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in Chegg by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 158,562 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,178,000 after buying an additional 8,390 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Chegg alerts:

CHGG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Northland Securities lowered shares of Chegg from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Chegg from $95.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Citigroup lowered shares of Chegg from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $117.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Chegg from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Chegg from $53.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.20.

Shares of NYSE CHGG opened at $29.55 on Friday. Chegg, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.25 and a 52-week high of $115.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 13.64 and a current ratio of 13.65. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $29.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.84.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $171.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.79 million. Chegg had a net margin of 0.04% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Chegg, Inc. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Chegg news, Director Ted Schlein purchased 35,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.54 per share, for a total transaction of $1,012,313.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Daniel Rosensweig purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.52 per share, with a total value of $713,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Chegg

Chegg, Inc engages in the operations of learning platform for students. It intends to empower students to take control of their education and help the students study, college admissions exams, accomplish their goals, get grades and test scores. The firm offers required and non-required scholastic materials including textbooks in any format, access to online homework help and textbook solutions, course organization and scheduling, college and university matching tools and scholarship connections.

See Also: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Chegg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chegg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.