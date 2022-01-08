Avestar Capital LLC Sells 16,690 Shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI)

Avestar Capital LLC decreased its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) by 64.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,407 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 16,690 shares during the quarter. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies were worth $351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 55.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,106 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 54.2% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,233 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137 shares during the period. 81.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intra-Cellular Therapies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.80.

In related news, CEO Sharon Mates sold 8,192 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $327,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Lawrence J. Hineline sold 175,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.59, for a total transaction of $8,328,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 413,895 shares of company stock worth $19,232,700. Corporate insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ITCI opened at $43.03 on Friday. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.40 and a 1 year high of $55.19. The company’s 50-day moving average is $43.28 and its 200 day moving average is $38.97.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.92) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $22.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.11 million. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative return on equity of 44.88% and a negative net margin of 367.06%. Intra-Cellular Therapies’s revenue for the quarter was up 201.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.79) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. will post -3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Profile

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and clinical development of small molecule drugs that address underserved medical needs in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms within the central nervous system, or CNS.

