Avestar Capital LLC Trims Position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Avestar Capital LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) by 11.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,028 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,982 shares during the quarter. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aua Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Aua Capital Management LLC now owns 33,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,758,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the period. Sunburst Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 11.7% in the third quarter. Sunburst Financial Group LLC now owns 242,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,944,000 after buying an additional 25,369 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 14.2% in the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 58,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,857,000 after buying an additional 7,309 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 15.1% during the third quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 75,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,202,000 after buying an additional 9,854 shares during the period. Finally, Stordahl Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.7% during the third quarter. Stordahl Capital Management Inc. now owns 119,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,873,000 after buying an additional 3,170 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of VCSH traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $80.86. 6,707 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,851,978. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $80.89 and a 12 month high of $83.47. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.16.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.282 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $3.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.19%.

Further Reading: FAANG Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.