AXA (EPA:CS) PT Set at €29.50 by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

AXA (EPA:CS) has been assigned a €29.50 ($33.52) price objective by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 7.39% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley set a €30.00 ($34.09) target price on AXA in a report on Monday, December 13th. Berenberg Bank set a €28.10 ($31.93) target price on AXA in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €29.50 ($33.52) target price on AXA in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €28.00 ($31.82) price target on AXA in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, UBS Group set a €22.27 ($25.31) price objective on AXA in a report on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AXA currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €27.93 ($31.74).

Get AXA alerts:

EPA:CS opened at €27.47 ($31.22) on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €25.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is €23.94. AXA has a 12-month low of €22.13 ($25.15) and a 12-month high of €27.69 ($31.47).

AXA SA, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and asset management services worldwide. It operates in six segments: France, Europe, Asia, AXA XL, International, and Transversal & Central Holdings. The company offers a range of insurance products, including life and savings, property and casualty, and health.

See Also: Return on Investment (ROI)

Receive News & Ratings for AXA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AXA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.