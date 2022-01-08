Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX) Trading 4.2% Higher

Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX) traded up 4.2% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $57.36 and last traded at $57.08. 7,236 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 436,871 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.80.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Axonics from $71.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Axonics from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Axonics from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Axonics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Axonics from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.57.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $58.36 and a 200-day moving average of $64.44.

Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $46.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.39 million. Axonics had a negative return on equity of 17.83% and a negative net margin of 47.08%. Axonics’s quarterly revenue was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.24) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Axonics, Inc. will post -1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Axonics news, CMO John Woock sold 5,000 shares of Axonics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.48, for a total transaction of $302,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Axonics by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 35,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,279,000 after acquiring an additional 8,048 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Axonics by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,606,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,269,000 after purchasing an additional 10,780 shares in the last quarter. RTW Investments LP boosted its position in shares of Axonics by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 1,943,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,260,000 after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Axonics by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 890,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,479,000 after purchasing an additional 164,597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Axonics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $432,000. 95.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX)

Axonics, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in developing and commercializing of novel implantable sacral neuromodulation (SNM) devices to treat patients with bladder and bowel dysfunction. Its product Bulkamid, which is a urethral bulking agent used to treat stress urinary incontinence in women.

