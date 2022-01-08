B. Riley Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Inspired Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSE)

Inspired Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSE) – Stock analysts at B. Riley dropped their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Inspired Entertainment in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 4th. B. Riley analyst D. Bain now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.24 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.28. B. Riley also issued estimates for Inspired Entertainment’s FY2022 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.10 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.61 EPS.

Get Inspired Entertainment alerts:

INSE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Inspired Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Inspired Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.30.

Shares of NASDAQ:INSE opened at $13.15 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $308.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.96 and a beta of 1.52. Inspired Entertainment has a one year low of $5.76 and a one year high of $15.81.

Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $77.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.70 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.05 EPS.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in INSE. DG Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Inspired Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at $13,954,000. B. Riley Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Inspired Entertainment during the 2nd quarter valued at $11,475,000. 683 Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Inspired Entertainment by 76.7% during the 2nd quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 1,721,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,950,000 after buying an additional 747,280 shares during the period. Cannell Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Inspired Entertainment during the 2nd quarter valued at $9,497,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Inspired Entertainment during the 2nd quarter valued at $6,063,000. 77.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Inspired Entertainment

Inspired Entertainment, Inc is a global games technology company, which engages in the provision of virtual sports, mobile gaming, and server-based gaming systems. The firm operates through the Virtual Sports and Server Based Gaming segments. The Virtual Sports segment offers ultra-high-definition games that create an always-on sports wagering experience.

Recommended Story: Breakout Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Inspired Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inspired Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.