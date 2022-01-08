B2Gold Corp. (TSE:BTO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

B2Gold Corp. (TSE:BTO) (NYSE:BTG) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$8.56.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BTO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of B2Gold from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of B2Gold from C$9.50 to C$9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of B2Gold to C$8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 10th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of B2Gold from C$8.00 to C$8.50 in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a C$5.75 price target on shares of B2Gold and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Shares of B2Gold stock traded down C$0.01 on Friday, hitting C$4.61. 2,409,650 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,176,915. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$5.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$4.97. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.87 billion and a PE ratio of 8.65. B2Gold has a 1 year low of C$4.21 and a 1 year high of C$7.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 4.89.

B2Gold (TSE:BTO) (NYSE:BTG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported C$0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.17 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$643.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$652.05 million. On average, analysts expect that B2Gold will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 7th. This is an increase from B2Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.34%. B2Gold’s payout ratio is 30.02%.

In other news, Senior Officer John Alex Rajala sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.24, for a total value of C$471,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 97,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$513,415.20.

B2Gold Company Profile

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 81% interest in the Kiaka Project in Burkina Faso. In addition, it has a portfolio of other evaluation and exploration assets in Mali, Burkina Faso, Namibia, Uzbekistan, and Finland.

