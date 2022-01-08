Babcock International Group (LON:BAB) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Babcock International Group (LON:BAB)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating restated by investment analysts at Barclays in a research report issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 352 ($4.74) target price on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 3.14% from the company’s current price.

BAB has been the topic of several other research reports. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 425 ($5.73) price objective on shares of Babcock International Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Babcock International Group from GBX 455 ($6.13) to GBX 400 ($5.39) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 314 ($4.23) price objective on shares of Babcock International Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Babcock International Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Babcock International Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 350.20 ($4.72).

Shares of Babcock International Group stock opened at GBX 341.30 ($4.60) on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 315.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 323.72. The company has a market capitalization of £1.73 billion and a PE ratio of -2.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 560.73. Babcock International Group has a 52 week low of GBX 196.70 ($2.65) and a 52 week high of GBX 388.47 ($5.23).

Babcock International Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineering services for marine, land, aviation, and nuclear sectors in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company's Marine segment offers life support services for naval ships, and infrastructure. Its Nuclear segment provides submarines and complex engineering services in support of various decommissioning programs and projects, training and operation support, new build program management, and design and installation.

