Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) Stake Lowered by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank reduced its stake in shares of Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,906,152 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66,200 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.28% of Baker Hughes worth $71,869,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Baker Hughes by 4.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 82,297,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,882,149,000 after purchasing an additional 3,841,277 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Baker Hughes by 10.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 69,824,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,596,888,000 after purchasing an additional 6,483,419 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Baker Hughes by 5.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 51,010,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,166,615,000 after purchasing an additional 2,591,337 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Baker Hughes by 2.0% in the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 24,207,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,652,000 after purchasing an additional 471,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Baker Hughes by 20.5% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,529,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,905,000 after purchasing an additional 2,987,905 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Baker Hughes alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BKR shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on shares of Baker Hughes in a report on Friday, November 19th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.89.

NYSE:BKR opened at $26.12 on Friday. Baker Hughes has a 12-month low of $18.75 and a 12-month high of $27.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.08 billion, a PE ratio of 113.57 and a beta of 1.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.54.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.05). Baker Hughes had a return on equity of 1.51% and a net margin of 0.69%. The business had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Baker Hughes will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 1st. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 313.04%.

In other news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 12,274 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.22, for a total transaction of $309,550.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.42, for a total transaction of $355,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,533,244 shares of company stock valued at $1,188,337,557 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Baker Hughes Company Profile

Baker Hughes Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of oilfield products, services, and digital solutions. It operates through the following segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS) and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment provides products and services for on and offshore operations across the lifecycle of a well, ranging from drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention.

Featured Story: How do CD ladders protect against rising interest rates?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR).

Receive News & Ratings for Baker Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baker Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.