Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) Short Interest Up 31.9% in December

Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,160,000 shares, an increase of 31.9% from the November 30th total of 879,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 354,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.3 days.

NYSE BANC opened at $21.21 on Friday. Banc of California has a 1 year low of $15.40 and a 1 year high of $22.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.83 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $68.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.48 million. Banc of California had a net margin of 25.70% and a return on equity of 11.04%. Banc of California’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Banc of California will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. Banc of California’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.05%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Banc of California by 545.5% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 163,277 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,019,000 after acquiring an additional 137,984 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in Banc of California during the 3rd quarter valued at about $473,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Banc of California by 140.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 49,097 shares of the bank’s stock worth $908,000 after purchasing an additional 28,692 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in Banc of California by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 19,897 shares of the bank’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 3,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its position in Banc of California by 285.2% in the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 86,909 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after purchasing an additional 64,347 shares during the last quarter. 96.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on BANC shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Banc of California from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Banc of California from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Banc of California currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.19.

Banc of California, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It offers personal banking, business and commercial banking, real estate banking, and private banking. The company was founded in March 2002 and is headquartered in Santa Ana, CA.

