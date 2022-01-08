BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BancFirst Corporation is a bank holding company for BancFirst. BancFirst Corporation also owns 100% of the common securities of BFC Capital Trust I, and First State Bank. BancFirst’s strategy focuses on providing a full range of commercial banking services to retail customers and small to medium-sized businesses both in the non-metropolitan trade centers and the metropolitan markets. BancFirst operates as a super community bank, managing their community banking offices on a decentralized basis, which permits them to be responsive to local customer needs. “

Get BancFirst alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ BANF opened at $74.26 on Tuesday. BancFirst has a fifty-two week low of $53.77 and a fifty-two week high of $77.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.03 and a beta of 1.35.

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.06). BancFirst had a net margin of 33.61% and a return on equity of 14.85%. The company had revenue of $119.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.80 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that BancFirst will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. BancFirst’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.15%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of BancFirst by 54.3% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 466 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in BancFirst by 12.7% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in BancFirst by 2.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,390 shares of the bank’s stock worth $524,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in BancFirst by 13.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,754 shares of the bank’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in BancFirst by 1.7% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 24,058 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,446,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.58% of the company’s stock.

BancFirst Company Profile

BancFirst Corp. is a bank holding company, which provides retail and commercial banking services. Its services include: commercial, real estate, agricultural and consumer lending; depository and funds transfer services; collections; safe deposit boxes; cash management services; retail brokerage services; and other services tailored for both individual and corporate customers.

See Also: S&P/TSX Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BancFirst (BANF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BancFirst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BancFirst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.