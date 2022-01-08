Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBDO) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $3.07

Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBDO)’s share price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.07 and traded as low as $2.87. Banco Bradesco shares last traded at $2.91, with a volume of 29,427 shares traded.

The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market cap of $28.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.53.

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBDO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The bank reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter. Banco Bradesco had a return on equity of 17.84% and a net margin of 25.17%.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be given a $0.0026 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.3%. Banco Bradesco’s payout ratio is 28.89%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Banco Bradesco by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 18,215 shares of the bank’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 3,938 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Banco Bradesco by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 107,621 shares of the bank’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 7,244 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. lifted its position in Banco Bradesco by 84.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 18,604 shares of the bank’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 8,523 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Banco Bradesco by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 164,004 shares of the bank’s stock worth $715,000 after acquiring an additional 20,676 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Banco Bradesco by 100.1% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 93,764 shares of the bank’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 46,901 shares during the period.

Banco Bradesco Company Profile (NYSE:BBDO)

Banco Bradesco SA engages in the provision of financial and insurance services. It operates through Banking, and Insurance segments. The Banking segment includes banking activities. The Insurance segment covers auto, health, life, accident and property insurance, and pension plans aw well as capitalization bonds.

