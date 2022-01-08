Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN) Short Interest Update

Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,640,000 shares, a decrease of 39.3% from the November 30th total of 4,350,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,380,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SAN. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Banco Santander by 4.8% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 124,214,803 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $449,658,000 after acquiring an additional 5,674,569 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Banco Santander in the third quarter valued at $16,173,000. LifePro Asset Management acquired a new position in Banco Santander in the second quarter valued at $12,526,000. Todd Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Banco Santander by 63.9% in the third quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 7,173,545 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,968,000 after acquiring an additional 2,796,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Banco Santander during the third quarter worth about $7,398,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SAN shares. Oddo Bhf raised Banco Santander to a “buy” rating and set a $3.70 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. TheStreet downgraded Banco Santander from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Banco Santander to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Banco Santander from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded Banco Santander from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $3.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Banco Santander has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.51.

Shares of SAN stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.58. 7,202,975 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,681,970. Banco Santander has a fifty-two week low of $2.92 and a fifty-two week high of $4.38. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.61. The stock has a market cap of $62.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 1.37.

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.14. Banco Santander had a return on equity of 8.25% and a net margin of 13.45%. The business had revenue of $14.07 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Banco Santander will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

Banco Santander Company Profile

Banco Santander SA is a banking services company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, companies, and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Europe, North America, South America, and Santander Global Platform. The Europe segment comprises business activities carried out in the region.

