Bank of America Lowers Altria Group (NYSE:MO) to Neutral

Bank of America downgraded shares of Altria Group (NYSE:MO) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have $50.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $56.00.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on MO. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Altria Group from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Altria Group from a b rating to a c rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $51.89.

NYSE MO opened at $49.77 on Wednesday. Altria Group has a 52-week low of $40.46 and a 52-week high of $52.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $91.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a fifty day moving average of $45.44 and a 200-day moving average of $47.13.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $5.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.73 billion. Altria Group had a return on equity of 422.90% and a net margin of 10.65%. The business’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Altria Group will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.23%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 243.24%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Altria Group by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. grew its stake in shares of Altria Group by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 11,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Altria Group by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 12,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Altria Group by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 2,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graypoint LLC grew its stake in shares of Altria Group by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 4,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. 59.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

