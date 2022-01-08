Bao Finance (BAO) Achieves Market Capitalization of $9.02 Million

Bao Finance (CURRENCY:BAO) traded 7% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 7th. Over the last seven days, Bao Finance has traded 14.2% lower against the dollar. Bao Finance has a total market cap of $9.02 million and approximately $433,561.00 worth of Bao Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bao Finance coin can now be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002384 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001839 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.38 or 0.00060500 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.69 or 0.00077931 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,202.05 or 0.07632914 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31.80 or 0.00075813 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41,900.92 or 0.99881631 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00007351 BTC.

Bao Finance Coin Profile

Bao Finance’s genesis date was December 2nd, 2020. Bao Finance’s total supply is 560,270,974,250 coins and its circulating supply is 34,066,471,176 coins. Bao Finance’s official Twitter account is @thebaoman and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bao (包) stands for a treasure or package. Something wonderful that is wrapped up in another layer. Bao buns, or in Chinese Baozi (包子) are delicious wrapped dumplings. These bao buns are the tradition of taking something good that exists and wrapping it up into being a new treasure. Bao Finance aims to do this by being a new protocol that adds features to existing DeFi systems. The BAO token acts as a governance token for the fully community-run project. It is also backed by the insurance fund where all Bao fees go. “

Buying and Selling Bao Finance

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bao Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bao Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bao Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

