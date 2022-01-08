Barclays Boosts APA (NASDAQ:APA) Price Target to $30.00

APA (NASDAQ:APA) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at Barclays from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 1.11% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on APA. MKM Partners upped their price objective on APA from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Truist Securities raised APA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Citigroup lowered APA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Scotiabank raised APA from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Truist raised APA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, APA presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.39.

APA stock opened at $29.67 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.78 billion, a PE ratio of 19.78, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 4.73. APA has a 1-year low of $14.03 and a 1-year high of $31.14. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.02.

APA (NASDAQ:APA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.09. APA had a negative return on equity of 393.47% and a net margin of 8.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.16) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that APA will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in APA. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of APA by 1,385.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,324,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,692,000 after buying an additional 10,562,493 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in APA by 43.5% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,946,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,293,000 after purchasing an additional 4,533,555 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in APA by 1,336.2% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 4,750,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,748,000 after purchasing an additional 4,419,505 shares during the last quarter. Paulson & CO. Inc. bought a new position in APA in the second quarter valued at about $86,520,000. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its position in APA by 8.7% in the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 25,938,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,040,000 after purchasing an additional 2,074,061 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.82% of the company’s stock.

About APA

APA Corp. explores for oil and natural gas through its subsidiaries. It produces oil and gas with operations in the the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom and exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

