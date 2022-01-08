Barclays Cuts Humana (NYSE:HUM) Price Target to $490.00

Humana (NYSE:HUM) had its price target cut by Barclays from $540.00 to $490.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on HUM. Bank of America lifted their target price on Humana from $505.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Humana from $427.00 to $456.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Humana from $479.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Humana from $500.00 to $513.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Humana from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their target price for the company from $559.00 to $530.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $488.98.

NYSE HUM opened at $363.17 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $446.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $434.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. Humana has a fifty-two week low of $351.20 and a fifty-two week high of $475.44.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $4.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.61 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $20.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.91 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 3.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.08 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Humana will post 20.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. Humana’s payout ratio is 13.52%.

In other news, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 50,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $454.70, for a total transaction of $22,737,728.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cordasco Financial Network boosted its position in shares of Humana by 32.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 99 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in shares of Humana by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,455 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Humana by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 592 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Cribstone Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Humana by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 1,235 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Humana by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,599 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. 91.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. The firm operates through the following segments: Retail, Group and Specialty and Healthcare Services. The Retail segment consists of products sold on a retail basis to individuals including medical and supplemental benefit plans such as Medicare, and State-based Medicaid contracts.

