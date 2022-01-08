Barclays Trims Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) Target Price to $38.00

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) had its price objective trimmed by Barclays from $41.00 to $38.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on DCT. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Duck Creek Technologies in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Duck Creek Technologies from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Duck Creek Technologies has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $43.80.

Get Duck Creek Technologies alerts:

DCT stock opened at $27.19 on Friday. Duck Creek Technologies has a one year low of $26.86 and a one year high of $59.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.53.

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 5th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03. Duck Creek Technologies had a negative net margin of 4.22% and a positive return on equity of 0.57%. The firm had revenue of $73.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Duck Creek Technologies will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Vincent A. Chippari sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $750,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DCT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Duck Creek Technologies by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 32,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,419,000 after acquiring an additional 3,932 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in Duck Creek Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $467,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Duck Creek Technologies by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 118,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,139,000 after acquiring an additional 26,831 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank bought a new position in Duck Creek Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,785,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Duck Creek Technologies by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 94,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,126,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

About Duck Creek Technologies

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in North America. It offers Duck Creek Policy, a full lifecycle solution for the development of products and quoting, binding, and servicing of policies across various channels from agents and brokers to end-users; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports the entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Duck Creek Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duck Creek Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.