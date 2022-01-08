Barrington Research Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Landec Co. (NASDAQ:LNDC)

Landec Co. (NASDAQ:LNDC) – Equities researchers at Barrington Research reduced their Q4 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Landec in a note issued to investors on Thursday, January 6th. Barrington Research analyst M. Petusky now expects that the basic materials company will earn $0.06 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.09. Barrington Research currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital cut their price target on shares of Landec from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Landec from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, December 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Landec from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.50.

Shares of NASDAQ LNDC opened at $10.44 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $307.58 million, a P/E ratio of -9.85 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.45. Landec has a 1 year low of $7.65 and a 1 year high of $12.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Landec by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 60,776 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $684,000 after acquiring an additional 1,390 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Landec by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 38,132 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 2,137 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Landec by 126.2% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,036 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,252 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Landec by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 26,758 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 2,261 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Landec during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Institutional investors own 85.71% of the company’s stock.

Landec Company Profile

Landec Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of health and wellness products for food and biomaterials markets. It operates through the following segments: Curation Foods, Lifecore, and Others. The Curation Foods segment includes activities to market and pack specialty packaged whole and fresh-cut fruit and vegetables.

